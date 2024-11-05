'Plenty of Teams' Eying Mets' Star Slugger in Free Agency
With Pete Alonso officially a free agent for the first time in his career, the New York Mets must decide if they're going to keep him in Queens for the long-term or let him walk.
The 29-year-old first baseman is expected to receive heavy interest from many team's around the league and one insider revealed where some clubs currently see his value.
According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, "there are plenty of other teams that like Alonso as a player in the $100 million to $125 million range."
McDaniel also noted that the teams that are reportedly eying the slugger are unlikely to "give him the deals that first basemen Paul Goldschmidt (five years, $130 million) and Freddie Freeman (six years, $162 million) signed recently."
Alonso was one of three players who received the one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Mets on Monday. All signs point to the first baseman rejecting the offer to test the open market.
Alonso also reportedly turned down a seven-year, $158 million extension during the 2023 season under former GM Billy Eppler, according to Joel Sherman of The New York Post.
The four-time All-Star had a down year by his standards as he slashed just .240/.329/.459 with an OPS of .788. However, he still slugged 34 home runs and drove in 88 RBIs while playing in all of the Mets' 175 games between the regular season and postseason.
Alonso had a strong October for the Mets, hitting four home runs with the biggest being his go-ahead three-run shot in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Given Alonso's strong track record since entering the league in 2019, he will likely be highly sought after on the free agent market.
Although teams like Alonso in the $100 million to $125 million range, McDaniel is projecting the slugger to receive a six-year, $159 million deal in free agency.