Report: Rays Have Spoken With Jacob deGrom's Camp

Talk about a surprise.

As first reported by Andy Martino of SNY, the Tampa Bay Rays have spoken with ace pitcher Jacob deGrom's camp.

This comes as a bit of a shock, given the Rays' small market status and reluctance to spend significant money on free agents.

But as Martino noted, the Rays' policy is to practice their due diligence with all big name free agents, which is what they're doing with deGrom.

And let's not forget that last year the Rays offered first baseman Freddie Freeman a contract worth $150 million. While this figure is likely more than deGrom will make, deGrom is a pitcher, meaning he is valued differently as opposed to a position player. The Rays are also a team that consistently carries a low payroll.

In addition to the Rays, Martino reported that several other teams have been in contact with deGrom's camp. The Mets, Texas Rangers and Yankees are the main clubs, who have shown interest so far.

As for the Rays, time will tell whether they're legitimate candidates to land deGrom. But based off their club's history, a match appears to be unlikely.

Read More:

- Mets to Meet With Free Agent Starter Carlos Rodon

- Mets Shakeup Coaching Staff

- What Jose Abreu to Astros Means for Mets

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more