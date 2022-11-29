Skip to main content

Report: Rays Have Spoken With Jacob deGrom's Camp

The Tampa Bay Rays have reportedly spoken with Jacob deGrom's camp.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Talk about a surprise.

As first reported by Andy Martino of SNY, the Tampa Bay Rays have spoken with ace pitcher Jacob deGrom's camp.

This comes as a bit of a shock, given the Rays' small market status and reluctance to spend significant money on free agents.

But as Martino noted, the Rays' policy is to practice their due diligence with all big name free agents, which is what they're doing with deGrom.

And let's not forget that last year the Rays offered first baseman Freddie Freeman a contract worth $150 million. While this figure is likely more than deGrom will make, deGrom is a pitcher, meaning he is valued differently as opposed to a position player. The Rays are also a team that consistently carries a low payroll. 

In addition to the Rays, Martino reported that several other teams have been in contact with deGrom's camp. The Mets, Texas Rangers and Yankees are the main clubs, who have shown interest so far.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As for the Rays, time will tell whether they're legitimate candidates to land deGrom. But based off their club's history, a match appears to be unlikely. 

Read More:

Mets to Meet With Free Agent Starter Carlos Rodon

- Mets Shakeup Coaching Staff

- What Jose Abreu to Astros Means for Mets

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more

Jacob deGromNew York Mets

Read More

Report: Rays Have Spoken With Jacob deGrom's Camp

New York Mets to Meet With Free Agent Starter Carlos Rodon

New York Mets Shakeup Coaching Staff

Three things to watch in New York Mets' free agency.
News

New York Mets to Meet With Free Agent Starter Carlos Rodon

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have shaken up their coaching staff. Find out the changes they've made.
News

New York Mets Shakeup Coaching Staff

By Pat Ragazzo
Find out what Jose Abreu signing with the Astros means for the Mets.
News

What Jose Abreu to Astros Means for New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom has a "good deal of interest" in re-signing with the Mets.
News

Rangers 'Seem More Confident' About Signing Carlos Rodon Than Jacob deGrom

By Pat Ragazzo
Brandon Nimmo hoping Wild Card series isn't last with New York Mets.
News

Brandon Nimmo Drawing Interest From These Teams

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

MLB Insider: New York Mets Could Sign These 2 Pitchers

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets officially lost their lone lefty reliever from last season.
News

Ex-New York Mets Reliever Signs With Red Sox

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom has a "good deal of interest" in re-signing with the Mets.
News

New York Mets Prioritizing Jacob deGrom, Yankees Showing Interest

By Pat Ragazzo