New York Mets to Meet With Free Agent Starter Carlos Rodon

Per multiple reports, the Mets are meeting with free agent starter Carlos Rodon.
The Mets are eyeing another member of the top-tier level of the starting pitching market.

According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the Mets will meet with free agent starter Carlos Rodon via zoom on Tuesday.

Andy Martino of SNY first reported the Mets would meet with Rodon this week.

Rodon, who is coming off a second straight All-Star campaign, is one of the top free agent starters available on the market. He will turn 30 in December.

In 31 starts across 178 innings, Rodon went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA and 237 strikeouts for the San Francisco Giants last season.

The Texas Rangers have also shown serious interest in Rodon.

In addition to Rodon, the Mets have also been in contact with Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.

Per The New York Post, the Mets believe deGrom will return if they come close to matching any external offers he receives.

If deGrom leaves, Rodon could be an option to replace him in a Mets rotation that features ace Max Scherzer.

Last year, the Mets gave Scherzer a historic three-year, $130 million contract. DeGrom could potentially match or surpass Scherzer's $43 million average annual value.

Mets Shakeup Coaching Staff

- What Jose Abreu to Astros Means for Mets

- Rangers 'Seem More Confident' About Signing Carlos Rodon Than Jacob deGrom

