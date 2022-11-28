What Jose Abreu to Astros Means for New York Mets

The Houston Astros signed DH Jose Abreu to a three-year contract on Monday, as USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reported.

Abreu, who is coming off a productive season for the Chicago White Sox, was a potential fit for the Mets at DH.

So what does Abreu being off the board mean for the Mets?

According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Mets are expected to address DH internally.

Should the Mets go internal at DH, they have Daniel Vogelbach, whose $1.5 million option was just exercised, Darin Ruf, Mark Vientos, Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty.

Last season, the Mets went with J.D. Davis and Dom Smith, which proved to be a failed DH platoon. They then tried Vogelbach and Ruf, and while Vogelbach was solid, Ruf struggled mightily.

Externally, Josh Bell and J.D. Martinez are still available on the free agent market and could be DH options if the Mets decide to bring someone in.

Read More:

- Rangers 'Seem More Confident' About Signing Carlos Rodon Than Jacob deGrom

- Brandon Nimmo Drawing Interest From These Teams

- MLB Insider: Mets Could Sign These 2 Pitchers

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.