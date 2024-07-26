Rival GM Says Mets 'Going For it' at Deadline; Could Former Top Prospect be Dealt?
NEW YORK - The New York Mets might be more aggressive at this year's trade deadline than initially anticipated.
“They’re going for it," as one rival GM told SNY baseball insider Andy Martino on Friday.
At first, the Mets were expected to be soft buyers. But with the deadline now just four days away, they could make some bigger moves, as the team has won five out of seven games coming out of the All-Star break and sit just a half game behind the Atlanta Braves for the top NL Wild Card spot and second-place in the NL East.
According to Martino, former top prospect, Brett Baty, who was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse in May, could be of interest to a team like the Tampa Bay Rays. The Miami Marlins were also interested in Baty in the past, but under a different regime, per Martino. Mark Vientos has seemingly claimed the Mets' third base job, which could make Baty more expendable.
Baty, the Mets' first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, has impressed in Triple-A this year. In 37 games since being sent down to Syracuse, the lefty slugger is slashing .284/.372/.567 with a .939 OPS, 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. He is still just 24-years-old, and it's possible that a number of rebuilding teams would be willing to take a chance on him.
From the Mets' perspective, Baty could be a future franchise cornerstone, despite a disappointing start to his big-league career. If the Mets were to part ways with Baty, it would likely be for a substantial piece such as a Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr. or Tarik Skubal.
For now, the Mets are focusing on bullpen help. They need multiple arms, which is even more glaring after Dedniel Nunez was placed on the 15-day IL with a right pronator strain on Friday.
Could they go bigger? It's possible.