Tylor Megill Leads Mets To 5th Consecutive Series Win To Open Up Season

The Mets just keep finding ways to win series.

On Sunday, New York tied a franchise record by winning their fifth consecutive series to open up the regular season, taking the rubber game from the Diamondbacks in Arizona by a score of 6-2.

Second-year pitcher Tylor Megill continued his strong start to the season, going 6 2/3 innings on 92 pitches (65 strikes), allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out seven (season-high) and walking one.

Megill is now 3-0 with a 2.35 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in four starts this year (23 innings).

As for the offense, the Mets scored a total of six runs behind an RBI single from Francisco Lindor, J.D. Davis' first home run of the season, Starling Marte's legs, and a shaky bullpen effort from the Diamondbacks in the seventh inning.

With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the sixth, Marte stroked a double to get things going for his club. And that's when the right fielder took matters into his own hands, taking off for third base, which then saw the throw from catcher Jose Herrera sail into left field. As a result, Marte came home to score to give the Mets the lead. This was Marte's fourth stolen base of the season and 300th of his career.

In the top of the seventh, the Mets gained some breathing room when Edwin Uceta walked Davis, allowed a single to Luis Guillorme and hit James McCann to load the bases with two outs. The righty then walked Travis Jankowski to score Davis, which saw the Diamondbacks make a pitching change.

Reliever Taylor Widener came in, but did not fair much better than Uceta, hitting Marte with a pitch to extend the Mets' lead to 4-2. The Mets added two more insurance runs in the following inning on Davis' homer and a run-scoring error by third baseman Sergio Alcantara.

The Mets are now 12-5 on the season. They will travel to St. Louis to begin a three-game series with the Cardinals on Monday.

