Skip to main content

Tylor Megill Leads Mets To 5th Consecutive Series Win To Open Up Season

Tylor Megill leads the Mets to their fifth consecutive series victory to open up the regular season.

The Mets just keep finding ways to win series. 

On Sunday, New York tied a franchise record by winning their fifth consecutive series to open up the regular season, taking the rubber game from the Diamondbacks in Arizona by a score of 6-2.

Second-year pitcher Tylor Megill continued his strong start to the season, going 6 2/3 innings on 92 pitches (65 strikes), allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out seven (season-high) and walking one. 

Megill is now 3-0 with a 2.35 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in four starts this year (23 innings).

As for the offense, the Mets scored a total of six runs behind an RBI single from Francisco Lindor, J.D. Davis' first home run of the season, Starling Marte's legs, and a shaky bullpen effort from the Diamondbacks in the seventh inning.

With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the sixth, Marte stroked a double to get things going for his club. And that's when the right fielder took matters into his own hands, taking off for third base, which then saw the throw from catcher Jose Herrera sail into left field. As a result, Marte came home to score to give the Mets the lead. This was Marte's fourth stolen base of the season and 300th of his career. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the top of the seventh, the Mets gained some breathing room when Edwin Uceta walked Davis, allowed a single to Luis Guillorme and hit James McCann to load the bases with two outs. The righty then walked Travis Jankowski to score Davis, which saw the Diamondbacks make a pitching change.

Reliever Taylor Widener came in, but did not fair much better than Uceta, hitting Marte with a pitch to extend the Mets' lead to 4-2. The Mets added two more insurance runs in the following inning on Davis' homer and a run-scoring error by third baseman Sergio Alcantara.

The Mets are now 12-5 on the season. They will travel to St. Louis to begin a three-game series with the Cardinals on Monday.

Read More: 

- Ex-Met Michael Conforto Out For Season After Undergoing Shoulder Surgery

- Why Eduardo Escobar Is Already Looking Like A Shrewd Signing By Mets

- Why The Mets Aren't Surprised By Drew Smith's Emergence Out Of The Bullpen

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Francisco LindorStarling MarteJ.D. DavisNew York Mets

Read More

Tylor Megill Leads Mets To 5th Consecutive Series Win To Open Up Season

35 seconds ago

Ex-Met Michael Conforto Out For Season After Undergoing Shoulder Surgery

10 hours ago

Why Eduardo Escobar Is Already Looking Like A Shrewd Signing By Mets

Apr 23, 2022
Why ex-Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is currently not close to signing with a team in free agency.
News

Ex-Met Michael Conforto Out For Season After Undergoing Shoulder Surgery

By Pat Ragazzo10 hours ago
Why Eduardo Escobar is already looking like a shrewd signing by the Mets.
News

Why Eduardo Escobar Is Already Looking Like A Shrewd Signing By Mets

By Rob PiersallApr 23, 2022
Find out why the Mets aren't surprised by Drew Smith's emergence out of the bullpen.
News

Why The Mets Aren't Surprised By Drew Smith's Emergence Out Of The Bullpen

By Pat RagazzoApr 22, 2022
Carlos Carrasco threw a gem as the Mets passed their first true test of the regular season with a series victory over the Giants.
News

Carlos Carrasco Throws Gem As Mets Pass First True Test Of Regular Season

By Pat RagazzoApr 21, 2022
Mets' Taijuan Walker exits start with shoulder irritation
News

Taijuan Walker Nearing Return To Mets' Rotation But Team May Have To Wait A Bit Longer

By Pat RagazzoApr 21, 2022
Mar 24, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Mark Canha (19) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Miami Marlins during spring training at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mets Activate Mark Canha From COVID IL

By Pat RagazzoApr 20, 2022
Mets pickup first walk-off win of the season behind Francisco Lindor's RBI single in extra innings
News

How Francisco Lindor Is Embracing The Mets In Year-Two

By Rob PiersallApr 20, 2022
Three interesting storylines surrounding the Mets in 2022.
News

Mets Manager Buck Showalter Will Miss Wednesday's Game Due To Medical Procedure

By Pat RagazzoApr 19, 2022