Ex-Met Michael Conforto Out For Season After Undergoing Shoulder Surgery

A tough break for a former Met.

Free agent outfielder Michael Conforto's season was over before it even got started. According to The New York Post and The Athletic, the 29-year-old underwent shoulder surgery last week, which will force him to miss the entire 2022 campaign, per his agent Scott Boras.

On April 12, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told Inside the Mets that Conforto wasn't close to signing with a team - instead, his focus was on rehabbing his shoulder injury as he weighed his recovery options.

Boras revealed that Conforto injured his shoulder in a workout during the lockout. This significantly effected the outfielder's market, which was said to be robust prior to the work stoppage.

Conforto ultimately opted for surgery, meaning he will re-enter the free agent market following the season. As a result, the Mets will not receive a compensatory draft pick from the team that Conforto chooses to sign with next year. Conforto declined the Mets' one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer in November.

As Boras went onto share, Conforto is expected to make a full recovery and be ready to go by spring training of 2023.

Read More:

- Why Eduardo Escobar Is Already Looking Like A Shrewd Signing By Mets

- Why The Mets Aren't Surprised By Drew Smith's Emergence Out Of The Bullpen

- Carlos Carrasco Throws Gem As Mets Pass First True Test Of Regular Season

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.