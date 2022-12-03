Jacob deGrom Leaves New York Mets for Texas Rangers

The end of an era.

Jacob deGrom has thrown his last pitch as a New York Met.

As ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported, deGrom has signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. The deal has a sixth-year option that would increase the total value to $222 million.

The Mets had been prioritizing deGrom all offseason and were hopeful that he'd re-sign with them. They also believed he'd take an offer that came close to any external ones he received. However, deGrom has bolted for the Rangers.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets found out deGrom was far down the road with the Rangers about an hour before the deal was announced. The Mets did not get a chance to insert themselves in a bidding war and make an offer.

As Martino went on to report, ace pitcher Justin Verlander is now front and center for the Mets.

In addition to Verlander, Carlos Rodon is another option for the Mets, as the team met with the left hander earlier in the week.

With deGrom now out of the picture, the Mets must sign a co-ace to pair with Max Scherzer atop their rotation.

Across a nine-year career with the Mets, deGrom won two Cy Young Awards.

Unfortunately, injuries plagued the ace in the past two seasons, who missed over a year due to forearm and shoulder issues.

DeGrom declined a $30.5 million option with the Mets to become a free agent this offseason. He is now a member of the Rangers, thus ending his tenure with the Mets.

