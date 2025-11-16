Edwin Diaz free agency update means Mets must act fast

New York Mets fans don't need to be reminded that beloved closer Edwin Diaz is now a free agent. And while the sentiment right after the 2025 season ended was that Diaz seemed destined to re-sign with New York, the outlook isn't as optimistic after recent comments he made about free agency.

After making a November 13 X post that quotes Diaz saying his chances of returning to the Mets were "50/50," Laura Albanese of Newsday added another quote from Diaz that read, “Just get the best deal for my family... I love New York. I would love to stay in New York, but if I have to go another place, I would be happy. I want to win a ring, so wherever I go, I want to win a ring and enjoy the time," when speaking about his priorities for free agency.

“I like the [Mets] organization. You know, if they came with the best deal for me, I’d enjoy to stay with them, but at the end of the day, I don’t know what they’re thinking," Diaz then added.

More Diaz: “I like the organization. You know, if they came with the best deal for me, I’d enjoy to stay with them, but at the end of the day, I don’t know what they’re thinking.” https://t.co/7PdhnJ6ToX — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) November 14, 2025

One can't fault Diaz for wanting the best for himself and his family in free agency. However, these comments made it clear that he isn't going to give the Mets a hometown discount this winter.

And given that he's reported to want a contract of somewhere around five years and $100 million, David Stearns is going to pay up if he wants one of baseball's best relievers back on his roster.

Insider Asserts Edwin Diaz Could Be First Top Free Agent Off Market

While the MLB free agency market can typically take a while to get going, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale shared a different sentiment about Diaz's market in a November 14 article.

"Free-agent All Star closer Edwin Diaz could be the first marquee free agent to sign," Nightengale wrote. He then added, "But unless someone is willing to meet his asking price of least a five-year, $100 million contract, he could linger on the market for past Thanksgiving."

Nightengale didn't expand on why he believes Diaz might be the first free agent to sign. But the way it typically works is that a top-tier player signs somewhere, which is what propels the rest of that position's market to begin moving.

Diaz could be the first relief pitcher domino to fall, in other words. Which means that New York better already be working to get a deal done if they don't want to get left in the dust.

