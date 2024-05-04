Red-Hot New York Mets Prospect Soars In Latest Top 100 Rankings
One of the fastest rising prospects in Baseball America’s newest Top 100 is with the New York Mets and is about to make his Major League debut.
Christian Scott, who is expected to be called up and start for the Mets this weekend against the Tampa Bay Rays, rose 31 spots from the site’s rankings in April to the new rankings in May.
In fact, he soared so high that he went from outside the Top 100 to No. 62.
Scott rose that high due to his control as a pitcher and combining that with improvement in his stuff. The site also noted he was knocking on the door of a Major League call-up.
The piece dropped just before the news broke that Scott would be called up.
Scott started the season with the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, and he is 3-0 with a 3.20 ERA with 36 strikeouts and six walks in 25.1 innings.
He was the Mets’ fifth-round pick in 2021 out of Florida. The right-hander has a career record of 11-7 with a 3.30 ERA in the minor leagues.
Depending upon how long Scott remains with the Mets, he could graduate from the prospect rankings sometime this season.
The Mets’ highest-rated prospect remained shortstop Jett Williams, who nudged up to No. 27 from No. 30. Williams started the season with Double-A Binghamton and in 11 games he batted .179.
Outfielder Drew Gilbert jumped from No. 90 to No. 74 after a month of the season. The former Tennessee star is with Syracuse and is batting .240 with a home run in seven games. He is currently on the 7-day injured list.
Ronny Mauricio nudged up slightly from No. 85 to No. 82, in spite of the fact that he will miss most of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee during winter ball.