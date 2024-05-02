Report: Mets to promote pitcher Christian Scott, replace struggling Adrian Houser
Adrian Houser is the weak link in the New York Mets starting rotation and top pitching prospect Christian Scott will reportedly be given a chance to replace him, according to ESPN Insider Kiley McDaniel.
Houser’s struggles became increasingly more difficult to hide. The Mets entered Thursday attempting to win and split a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs to wrap up a seven-game homestand, and Houser did New York no favors struggling again.
After barely completing five innings, Houser allowed four earned runs on four hits, which included a three-run home run to Christopher Morel with two outs in the 5th inning to extend Chicago’s lead to 4-0, four walks and just two strikeouts; he exited with an 8.16 ERA.
Houser entered Thursday with a regular-season record of 0-3 in five starts, a sky-high 8.37 ERA, 14 strikeouts and 16 walks across 23.2 innings. The 31-year old, who was drafted in the Second Round by the Houston Astros in the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft, spent six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers before being acquired in a trade with outfielder Tyrone Taylor on December 20, 2023.
Scott currently ranks as the Mets’ No. 5 overall prospect, according to MLB.com. He ranks first among all pitchers, and performed well with New York’s Triple-A affiliate, the Syracuse Mets, this season; 3-0 record, 3.20 ERA, 12 hits, 6 walks, 36 strikeouts in 25.1 innings.
General Manager David Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza had other options available to them for the time being, including Joey Fuego, who has also been dealing at Syracuse. Scott reportedly earns the call up after speculation and would tentatively make his MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, per McDaniel.
The Mets’ starting five entering 2024 was anticipated to be patchwork. Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and even Jose Butto (2.57 ERA, 31 strikeouts in 31 innings) have exceeded expectations to some degree, but Houser has clearly been the weak link in the No. 5 role, contributing to the bullpen eating more innings than necessary.
Ace Kodai Senga, who started the season on the 60-day injured list with a torn posterior shoulder capsule, pitched to live batters this past Monday, but is still likely multiple weeks away from returning. For the time being, the 24-year old Scott (2021 MLB Draft 5th Round, 142nd overall selection) can wet his feet in the major leagues.
The Mets entered their series finale vs. Chicago at 15-15. New York is currently third place in the National League East, 5.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves (20-10) and Philadelphia Phillies (21-11).