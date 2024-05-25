Baltimore Orioles Bolster Bullpen, Pull Off Trade with Milwaukee Brewers
The Baltimore Orioles completed a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday the teams have announced.
The Orioles will receive Thyago Vieira and minor leaguer Aneuris Rodriguez, both right-handed pitcher.
In exchange, the Brewers received minor league right-handed pitcher Garrett Stallings.
Baltimore had been on the lookout to bolster their bullpen and Vieira could be the answer. During the 2024 season, Vieira has appeared in 16 games and thrown 22.1 innings. He holds a 5.64 ERA with a WHIP of 1.701.
Unless there is a change of scenery type of improvement, Vieira is nothing but a lottery ticket at this stage in his career. However, the Baltimore pitching staff may take their crack at trying to make adjustments to what is widely known as a talented pitcher.
Rodriguez is just 20 years old and is in his first year of professional baseball stateside. He has been assigned to the Florida Complex League where he will continue to develop. Again, he is a lottery ticket type of pitcher who is years away from an MLB debut, if ever.
As for the return, the Orioles sent right-hander Stallings over to Milwaukee. Stallings is a 26-year-old who is competing at the Triple-A level. He is not a top-30 prospect but he does hold a 5.52 ERA over 101.0 innings at the level.
It appears to be an equitable trade for each team with each one hoping they can fix their prospective returns.