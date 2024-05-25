Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Bolster Bullpen, Pull Off Trade with Milwaukee Brewers

The Baltimore Orioles have just completed a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for bullpen depth.

Kade Kistner

Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports / Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles completed a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday the teams have announced.

The Orioles will receive Thyago Vieira and minor leaguer Aneuris Rodriguez, both right-handed pitcher.

In exchange, the Brewers received minor league right-handed pitcher Garrett Stallings.

Baltimore had been on the lookout to bolster their bullpen and Vieira could be the answer. During the 2024 season, Vieira has appeared in 16 games and thrown 22.1 innings. He holds a 5.64 ERA with a WHIP of 1.701.

Unless there is a change of scenery type of improvement, Vieira is nothing but a lottery ticket at this stage in his career. However, the Baltimore pitching staff may take their crack at trying to make adjustments to what is widely known as a talented pitcher.

Rodriguez is just 20 years old and is in his first year of professional baseball stateside. He has been assigned to the Florida Complex League where he will continue to develop. Again, he is a lottery ticket type of pitcher who is years away from an MLB debut, if ever.

As for the return, the Orioles sent right-hander Stallings over to Milwaukee. Stallings is a 26-year-old who is competing at the Triple-A level. He is not a top-30 prospect but he does hold a 5.52 ERA over 101.0 innings at the level.

It appears to be an equitable trade for each team with each one hoping they can fix their prospective returns.

Published
Kade Kistner

KADE KISTNER

Kade Kistner—a driving force in sports journalism. Holding the helm as publisher for Sports Illustrated's acclaimed feature, Rodeo Daily, Kade is a seasoned alumnus of Tulane University. His academic journey culminated in a 2017 graduation, marked by a degree in Latin American Studies and a minor in Spanish. Following his academic pursuits, Kade embarked on a distinctive path. He answered the call of duty, joining the ranks of the United States Navy. Guided by his aspirations, he honed his skills at Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Florida, ultimately achieving the esteemed position of Naval Aviator. His base of operations was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida—a testament to his dedication and service. Amidst his academic achievements and military commitment, Kade found himself drawn to the world of sports coverage. His byline graced the pages of prestigious platforms such as USA Today, SB Nation, and the revered Sports Illustrated. Within these domains, he tackled the intricate worlds of MLB and NFL, unfurling their stories with a discerning eye. From capturing the essence of the New Orleans Saints to unraveling the narratives of the Texas Rangers, Kade's journalistic prowess shone through. His writing translated the raw data of the sports world into compelling narratives that resonated with readers far and wide. With the turning of seasons, Kade embraced new horizons. He introduced Inside the Phillies, Inside the Astros, and Inside the Cubs—an endeavor that unveiled the inner workings of these iconic teams. Kade's knack for storytelling transformed team dynamics and player stories into engaging content for avid fans. Engage with Kade on Twitter, where his handle, @KadeKistner, serves as an open invitation to join the conversation. For inquiries or correspondence, he can be reached at kwkistner@gmail.com. Kade Kistner's journey through the multifaceted world of sports and journalism continues to unfold, leaving an indelible mark along the way.