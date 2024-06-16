Baltimore Orioles 'Perfect' Trade Proposed To Land Mason Miller
The Baltimore Orioles appear to have a very legitimate shot to win the World Series this season. While the year is still young, the Orioles have been dominant so far and have shown no signs of slowing down.
As of right now heading into Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore holds a 46-24 record. However, they are in a division with the New York Yankees.
In order to compete with the elite teams in the American League like the Yankees, the Orioles may need to make a move or two ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline.
Quite a few targets have been mentioned as potential perfect additions for Baltimore. One name that has stuck out above the rest has been hard-throwing Oakland Athletics reliever and closer Mason Miller.
Miller will be a highly sought after trade target for quite a few different teams. There are many potential suitors that need help out of the bullpen and in the closer role.
If the Orioles do want to make an aggressive move to get Miller, the question then becomes, what would it take to acquire him?
Shervon Fakhimi of ClutchPoints has suggested a "perfect" trade for Baltimore to acquire Miller from the Athletics.
In the proposed trade idea, the Orioles would acquire Miller in exchange for Heston Kjerstad and Enrique Bradfield Jr.
Giving up both Kjerstad and Bradfield would be a steep price, but a price worth paying. Miller is that good and he is just 25 years old with team control for the future. This wouldn't be a rental move for Baltimore.
On the season so far, Miller has pitched in 25 games. He has completed 31.2 innings, recording 12 saves to go along with a 2.25 ERA. Having a player like Miller closing out games would be a major plus for Baltimore, especially down the stretch of the season and into the postseason.
Craig Kimbrel has been solid for the Orioles this season. They don't need to replace him, but Miller offers a long-term outlook that Kimbrel simply doesn't.
Whether Baltimore would be acquiring Miller to be their closer or simply a late-inning setup reliever, he would be a massive addition as the Orioles try to compete this season.
No one knows whether Baltimore will aggressively try to trade for Miller or not. However, if they do, this could be one way that the Orioles could pull off a trade for him.