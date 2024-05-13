Baltimore Orioles Match Best Start In Decades
The Baltimore Orioles weren't able to finish off the sweep over the weekend, dropping their series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2 on Sunday at Camden Yards. Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen (six innings, two runs) proved too much for the Orioles, who received an uneven performance from Dean Kremer (six runs, three earned, 10 strikeouts).
Still, winning two out of three against the defending National League champs ain't bad. Baltimore improved its record to 26-13 and remained atop the AL East standings, half a game in front of the New York Yankees.
The Orioles also achieved a notable milestone on Saturday with their 26th win, matching their best start in franchise history with their walk-off 5-4 victory.
It's only the third time Baltimore has notched 26 wins in its first 38 games of the season. The other two instances occurred during the height of the Orioles dynasty in 1969 and 1970, when the team won back-to-back championships and was stuffed with stars like Brooks Robinson, Frank Robinson, Jim Palmer and Earl Weaver.
Those Baltimore teams were some of the best in franchise history, winning three straight American League pennants from 1969 to 1971 plus another one in 1966. The 1969 squad won a team-record 109 regular-season games before falling to the Miracle New York Mets in the Fall Classic, while the 1970 club was just as good, winning 108 regular-season games en route to a World Series title over the Big Red Machine Cincinnati Reds.
Are the 2024 Orioles on that level? They certainly have the talent to be if they stay healthy. Led by early MVP candidate Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore's pacing MLB in home runs and SLG while ranking third in runs per game. Thanks to a strong starting rotation and formidable bullpen, the pitching staff's been excellent as well, ranking fifth in ERA and fourth in WHIP.
There's still a long way to go, but Orioles fans should enjoy the ride. They're watching their best team in over half a century -- a team that, with any luck, will bring home their first championship in more than 40 years.