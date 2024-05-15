Former Baltimore Orioles Star Praises New Hall Of Famers
When it comes to recent Baltimore Orioles history, few are more knowledgeable than Adam Jones. Jones spent 11 of his 14 MLB seasons with the Orioles from 2008 to 2018, making five All-Star teams and helping Baltimore make three playoff appearances.
While many of his teammates and managers came and went, Jones was a fixture in center field for over a decade. For many Orioles fans, he helped define an important era when the team finally returned to contention in the 2010s after enduring 14 straight losing seasons from 1998 to 2011.
Not surprisingly, Jones has fond memories of many of his Baltimore teammates from those days. He got to play alongside a number of talented players, including Manny Machado, Nelson Cruz, Chris Davis and Kevin Gausman. Now retired, the 38-year-old hosts his own Orioles-centric podcast.
Tuesday's episode allowed him to go down memory lane when co-host Jerry Coleman asked him about the newest members of the franchise's Hall of Fame -- former outfielder Nick Markakis and former hitting coach Terry Crowly.
Jones touched on Crowley and Markakis in particular, glowingly referring to Crowley as "King," which was short for "King of Swing." Crowley spent two stints as a player with Baltimore and two stints as a coach.
As a player, Crowley was an important reserve and pinch-hitter, playing for the Orioles in 12 of his 15 seasons. He debuted with Baltimore in 1969 and spent his first five seasons there, helping the club win three straight pennants and a World Series. After playing for the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves in the mid-1970s, he returned to the Orioles in 1976 and remained there through 1982 before wrapping up his playing career with the Montreal Expos.
Crowley then spent most of the next three decades as a hitting coach. He started with Baltimore from 1985 to 1988 before joining the Minnesota Twins in 1991. He returned to the Orioles in 1999 and remained there through 2011, overlapping with Jones for four seasons.
Jones referred to Crowley as "one of the best pinch-hitters of all time." He also credited Crowley with teaching him the importance of staying on top of the ball, helping him emerge as an All-Star and Silver Slugger with Baltimore after a pair of underwhelming seasons with the Seattle Mariners to start his career.
As for Markakis, Jones shared an outfield with him from 2008 through 2014. Though they were roughly the same age and both debuted in 2006, Markakis was already a respected, established star by the time Jones was traded to the Orioles.
"What can I say about him besides he was a professional," Jones said. "I learned how to play the game a lot and how to carry myself a lot, especially between the lines, because of him."
Jones added that he has "a lot of respect" for Markakis and will attend the on-field induction ceremony on Aug. 24 at Camden Yards prior to Baltimore's game against the Houston Astros. Jones will likely join them in the Orioles Hall of Fame next year when he becomes eligible.