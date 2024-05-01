Baltimore Orioles Could Be Getting Young Star Pitcher Back For Yankees Finale
The Baltimore Orioles have yet to name a starting pitcher for their series finale against their division rival New York Yankees in an early battle for AL East supremacy.
So far, it has gone the way of the Orioles.
They have won the first two contests by a combined score of 6-2 and now are one game clear of the Yankees at the top of their division.
Baltimore is looking to put an exclamation point on this matchup Wednesday night as they throw out their new ace Corbin Burnes who can ensure they win the series.
But, if New York is able to bounce back and swipe a game, it sounds like one of the Orioles' best young arms could be making his debut during an important moment on Thursday.
"The spot remains TBA, with an assumption attached that Kyle Bradish is making his 2024 debut. Bradish would be working on an extra days' rest after starting Friday with Triple-A Norfolk," Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.
This would certainly be a welcome sight for fans and the organization.
Bradish has been on the injured list since Spring Training after a scary elbow sprain invoked fears he might have to get Tommy John surgery and miss the entire year. Instead, he underwent Platelet-Rich Plasma injection treatment and rehabbed slowly to make sure he didn't damage things more severely.
In addition to getting back the 2023 fourth-place AL Cy Young finisher, John Means is also expected to return to their rotation soon, finally giving Baltimore the starting group they expected to have heading into this season.
If the Orioles don't throw Bradish on Thursday like anticipated, then Cole Irvin would be the starter.
Burnes will look to make sure his new team is able to win their first series of the year against the Yankees on Wednesday so that they don't feel pressure to throw their young star.