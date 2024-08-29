New York Mets Will Be ‘In-Play’ for Baltimore Orioles Ace
It's all but guaranteed that the Baltimore Orioles will have plenty of competition in the Corbin Burnes' sweepstakes. When they signed him an offseason ago, they understood that.
If history repeats itself, the right-hander will likely be pitching in a different jersey. However, with new ownership looking to win a World Series and compete for one throughout much of the next decade, the Orioles should be in a good position to pay Burnes.
Many don't believe he'll re-sign with the team during the offseason, but if the front office gives him the money he's looking for, there are many reasons why he should be interested in a return.
Speaking with Will Sammon of The Athletic, Burnes said he wants to play for a team with an impressive group of young players. Baltimore has more of that than any team in baseball.
“I am going to have to do a lot of research this offseason of farm systems, young guys coming up, groups of core guys that are on a team,” Burnes said. “Where does it look like teams are going to be competitive? Where are teams just looking to spend some money to make the fan base happy?"
However, in his defense, money talks. If the Orioles aren't willing to give him $250-plus million, or whatever number he may be seeking, there's a good chance he'll sign elsewhere.
It'd be tough to blame him if that happens.
The money-driven teams around baseball should show interest in the former Cy Young Award winner, making it a tough bidding war.
According to Jon Heyman on an episode of "B/R Walk-Off," the New York Mets will be a team "in play" for Burnes.
"I think the Mets are certainly going to be in play for Corbin Burnes. Let's keep in mind that Severino is a free agent, Quintana is a free agent, and Maenea will be a free agent as well... Corbin Burnes is the top free-agent pitcher."
Mets owner Steve Cohen has indicated multiple times throughout the past 12-plus months that he plans to build a World Series-contending team heading into 2025.
If that remains true, he can outbid nearly any owner in baseball.
If it gets to a point where Baltimore would be wise to stay away from Burnes, that might be what they have to do. If Cohen comes in with an offer of more than $300 million, it'd be tough to lose him, but it might be what has to happen.
Only time will tell as the offseason is approaching much quicker than it may seem.