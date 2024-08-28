Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Predicted to Wear Different Jersey Next Year
The Baltimore Orioles are two games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East, and they'll need to start figuring it out over the next few weeks if they want to win the division.
With the postseason approaching, the Orioles haven't played well on either side of the baseball. That includes a few rough outings from right-hander Corbin Burnes.
Burnes' ERA has gone from 2.38 on July 19 to 3.28 as of August 27. After trading for him in the offseason, the expectation was for him to be one of the top arms in Major League Baseball throughout the entire campaign.
While he was exactly that before the All-Star break, his stuff hasn't been as good since.
Not only does it hurt Baltimore's chances of winning the World Series and division, but it could also cost him some money. Burnes hits free agency this offseason, and even if he struggles throughout the next month and a half, he'll still be viewed as the best pitcher on the market.
However, a few weeks ago, one could've argued that he'd likely have received a contract of around $300 million. Even if it's a $275 million deal now, that's still $25 million out of the California natives' pocket.
It's interesting because, obviously, the Orioles don't want him to pitch poorly. However, it might be the best possible scenario if he has a couple of rough starts in the postseason and they still manage to win a World Series.
That's a strange way to look at things, but if they win a World Series and can get him for a cheaper price, it wouldn't be the worst thing ever. Of course, hopefully, he'll pitch well and take them to a World Series.
But what are the chances they actually re-sign him? Is it a long shot? Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report doesn't expect it to happen, predicting that Burnes will pitch for a new team in 2025.
"It would signal a new era in Baltimore if new owner David Rubenstein is able to keep ace Corbin Burnes with the Orioles for the foreseeable future this winter. But considering Burnes will be the best starting pitcher to hit the open market since Gerrit Cole received a nine-year, $324 million deal from the New York Yankees prior to the 2020 season, it could well take $275 million-plus to retain the ace."
Kelly listed multiple suitors for the right-hander, including the Los Angeles Dodgers.
If the Dodgers get involved, they've proven time and time again that they're willing to outbid anybody for a player they want. Burnes could be the next one they do that for.