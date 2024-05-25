Inside The Orioles

Orioles Could Compete with Dodgers, Yankees for Top Closer at Trade Deadline

The Baltimore Orioles could face stiff competition from the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers for a highly coveted St. Louis Cardinals pitcher at the MLB trade deadline.

The Baltimore Orioles figure to be very active at this season's MLB trade deadline as they try to chase down the New York Yankees for a second-consecutive American League East title.

The Orioles have one of the best lineups in baseball this year and their rotation has been very good. Their biggest concern will be improving their bullpen, the weakest unit on the roster.

There are plenty of options out there when it comes to improving at the margins but perhaps the most significant move they could make would be for St. Louis closer Ryan Helsley.

In 2024 alone, Helsley has 15 saves and an ERA of 1.23, a performance that is on pace for a career year. But with the Cardinals current performance, the need for an elite closer likely won't be there come the trade deadline.

In fact, Jim Bowden, an MLB insider for The Athletic, names Baltimore as one of the teams that could and should pursue the closer, as well as what the expected price may be.

"They’ll be able to get a young, everyday position player prospect or rookie major-league position player who could start now or a middle-of-the-rotation pitching prospect, along with two mid- or lower-level type prospects," writes Bowden. "Expect the Orioles, Yankees and Dodgers to all be in play here."

Baltimore has plenty of prospects in a loaded and well respected farm system that St. Louis may be interested in. Helsley has one more year of team control so the 29-year-old won't come cheap, especially given his consistent track record on the mound.

Still, if Helsley is the missing piece to a potential World Series run, the Orioles front office needs to pull the trigger. But they will have stiff competition from the Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two franchises who aren't used to being told no.

