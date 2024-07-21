Baltimore Orioles Have This Massive Edge Over Yankees in Trade Market
The Baltimore Orioles are currently 60-38 on the season and hold a two-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East division. Both teams look like World Series contenders and are going to put on a show when it comes to the division race down the stretch of the season.
While the two teams are neck and neck right now, they will both have an opportunity to make major impact trades ahead of the July 30th MLB trade deadline.
At this point in time, both the Orioles and Yankees are expected to be among the most active teams in baseball. They both would like to pull off a trade or two for talent to improve their World Series odds.
That being said, it is believed that Baltimore has an edge over New York in the trade market.
As shared by MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, teams around the league prefer the young talent that the Orioles have to what the Yankees can offer.
"The Yankees’ prospect stash is decent, and they are adept at dealing their dregs for useful pieces, but thanks to several years of basement-dwelling and some keen high draft choices, the Orioles are better equipped than anyone to make impact trades."
It's very possible that the two AL East rivals will end up competing for some of the same trade targets. Should it come to that, Baltimore does have more talent in the farm system.
With the MLB trade deadline being a potential turning point in the division race, the Orioles have to feel good about their position. They've been the better team so far this season, albeit by a very slim margin, but they have the better opportunity to improve.
Looking ahead at the deadline, the two contenders have some of the same needs.
Baltimore and the Yankees could both use some bullpen help. Names like Tanner Scott and Mason Miller have been linked to both of them. When it comes to a blockbuster trade, the Orioles' advantage in the young talent department would likely win out.
Everything is setting up for what should be a very entertaining trade deadline. Even without looking at other teams around the league, Baltimore and New York could put on a show for the fans.