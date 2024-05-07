Potential Baltimore Orioles Target Deemed Candidate To Get Moved
The first-place Baltimore Orioles have hit their stride again, going 7-3 in their last 10 games. Both sides of the baseball have done their jobs in recent weeks, but the pitching staff has been top-tier since their series against the New York Yankees at the end of April.
Coming into the season, the clear need was an ace-caliber starting pitcher. The front office delivered the fans with one after trading for Corbin Burnes. A fourth-round pick in the 2016 MLB draft, Burnes is viewed as the AL Cy Young favorite and holds a 2.61 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
With high expectations during the remainder of the season, the Orioles should be in the mix to add another pitcher or two. An addition would be welcomed in the starting rotation or bullpen.
Baltimore's closer, Felix Bautista, underwent elbow surgery and is expected to miss the entire 2024 season. Craig Kimbrel has served as the team's closer and was dominant until his recent outing at the end of April where his ERA went from 1.59 to 3.18.
Looking ahead to potential trade candidates, Tim Kelly of Just Baseball listed his top 10 players to be moved before the July deadline.
One potential name he listed that could fit the Orioles was Ryan Helsley. The right-handed closer for the St. Louis Cardinals, looks to be a prime trade candidate this year due to the team's struggles.
As a team, the Cardinals are in last place of the National League Central with a 15-20 record. The struggles haven't been because of the 29-year-old Oklahoma native as Helsley has a 1.50 ERA and 11 saves. He's allowed just one home run and has struck out 19 in 18 innings.
Finding lockdown relievers is always a priority for contending teams and should be one for this Baltimore team who has a legitimate chance to win a World Series.