Baltimore Orioles Activate Young Star Pitcher From Injured List
The Baltimore Orioles activated their young star right-hander, Grayson Rodriguez, in advance of their game on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners.
The Orioles slated the second-year player as their starting pitcher for the game, but a rain delay kept the game from starting on time and it wasn’t clear if Rodriguez would pitch.
To make room for Rodriguez, Baltimore designated right-hander Mike Baumann for assignment.
The 24-year-old Texas native was put on the 15-day injured list on April 30 due to right shoulder inflammation. He did not go on a rehab assignment during his time on the IL, but the Orioles expected to keep him on a pitch count for his first start.
Before the injury he had been one of the brightest spots of Baltimore's rotation, which has dealt with injuries since spring training.
He was 4-1 with a 3.71 ERA in six starts, with 37 strikeouts and 12 walks in 34 innings. He was coming off a rookie season in 2023 that saw him finish strong at the end of the season. He was 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA in 23 starts with 129 strikeouts and 42 walks in 122 innings.
The Orioles still have one other starting pitcher on their 15-day injured list, right-hander Tyler Wells. He is rehabbing right elbow inflammation and has been on the IL since mid-April.
Baumann was out of minor league options and now Baltimore will wait to see if he clears waivers and can be sent to Triple-A Norfolk. He’s been a workhorse out of the bullpen the past two seasons, with 17 games in 2024 with a 1-0 record and a 3.44 ERA. Last season he was 10-1 with a 3.76 ERA in 60 games and struck out nearly nine hitters per nine innings.