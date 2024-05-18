Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Activate Young Star Pitcher From Injured List

The Baltimore Orioles got one of their top young pitchers back from the injured list for Saturday’s game with Seattle.

Matthew Postins

Mar 30, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez.
Mar 30, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles activated their young star right-hander, Grayson Rodriguez, in advance of their game on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners.

The Orioles slated the second-year player as their starting pitcher for the game, but a rain delay kept the game from starting on time and it wasn’t clear if Rodriguez would pitch.

To make room for Rodriguez, Baltimore designated right-hander Mike Baumann for assignment.

The 24-year-old Texas native was put on the 15-day injured list on April 30 due to right shoulder inflammation. He did not go on a rehab assignment during his time on the IL, but the Orioles expected to keep him on a pitch count for his first start.

Before the injury he had been one of the brightest spots of Baltimore's rotation, which has dealt with injuries since spring training.

He was 4-1 with a 3.71 ERA in six starts, with 37 strikeouts and 12 walks in 34 innings. He was coming off a rookie season in 2023 that saw him finish strong at the end of the season. He was 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA in 23 starts with 129 strikeouts and 42 walks in 122 innings.

The Orioles still have one other starting pitcher on their 15-day injured list, right-hander Tyler Wells. He is rehabbing right elbow inflammation and has been on the IL since mid-April.

Baumann was out of minor league options and now Baltimore will wait to see if he clears waivers and can be sent to Triple-A Norfolk. He’s been a workhorse out of the bullpen the past two seasons, with 17 games in 2024 with a 1-0 record and a 3.44 ERA. Last season he was 10-1 with a 3.76 ERA in 60 games and struck out nearly nine hitters per nine innings.

Published
Matthew Postins

MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins covers baseball for several SI/Fan Nation sites, including Inside the Orioles. He also covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com and Rodeo for Rodeodaily.com.