Three Padres Prospects Who Could Fill Roster Holes This Season

The Padres still have a few holes on their roster. They need pitching depth, right-handed power and innings-eaters. While fans hoped those issues would be addressed through free agency or the trade market, it’s looking increasingly likely that San Diego is finished making moves this offseason.

If that’s the case, here are three prospects who could fill those holes and make an impact at the MLB level this season:

Miguel Mendez

The flamethrowing right-hander has yet to pitch above Double-A, but after reaching Rule 5 eligibility this offseason, the Padres may look to push him aggressively through the minors if he performs well.

The stuff is already MLB-caliber, and harnessing it is the key to his success. It’s still likely Mendez doesn’t reach the majors until later in the season, but if injuries pile up, the organization’s No. 5 prospect could be asked to step in and eat innings.

Mendez features a 65-grade fastball - his best pitch - that can touch 100 mph. He pairs it with a 60-grade slider that has some of the sharpest movement in the minors. Those two pitches have been his bread and butter and played well until he reached Double-A, where he ran into some trouble.

Offseason adjustments could help smooth that transition. In an interview with Rookie Career Development, Mendez said he’s working to add both a curveball and a changeup this winter.

The changeup appeared briefly last season but currently grades at 40 and wasn’t effective. If he can develop it enough to keep hitters off balance, it would significantly enhance the effectiveness of his fastball.

The curveball has yet to appear in games. Ideally, both pitches would reach the 50-grade range if Mendez hopes to succeed at the MLB level. If he can become less predictable, San Diego may not be far away from seeing him in the rotation.

Bradgley Rodriguez

Rodriguez represents the opposite case of Mendez. After making his MLB debut in 2025, he’s already shown he can succeed at the highest level. In seven appearances and 7.2 innings, Rodriguez posted a 1.17 ERA and a 3.14 FIP.

That’s impressive production for a rookie, and as the system’s No. 6 prospect, there’s reason to believe it can continue. He features a 65-grade fastball that reaches triple digits and complements it with a 65-grade changeup that makes it difficult for hitters to stay balanced.

Rodriguez also mixes in a 50-grade slider, and if that pitch takes a step forward, it could elevate him into a high-leverage role.

Heading into 2026, Rodriguez projects as a front-end reliever who could grow into more responsibility with consistency. Much of the bullpen is already established in late-inning roles, so expect most of his workload to come in the middle innings.

In a bullpen filled with expensive arms nearing arbitration - including Mason Miller, Adrian Morejon and Jason Adam - Rodriguez provides much-needed, cost-controlled depth.

Tirso Ornelas

After surviving three consecutive seasons of Rule 5 eligibility and struggling in his brief MLB debut in 2025, the time has to be now for Ornelas.

This is his best opportunity to secure consistent MLB at-bats, as lineup depth is thin and left-handed bats Ryan O’Hearn and Luis Arraez are no longer in the picture.

Ornelas posted strong seasons at Triple-A El Paso in 2024 and 2025, finishing with an .830-plus OPS each year, a 20-plus home run pace and on-base percentages north of .360. In the majors, however, he hit just .071/.188/.071 in 16 plate appearances.

Because of that, he’ll likely open the season back in Triple-A, but should be the first call-up if a spot opens. San Diego lost significant depth this offseason and will need Ornelas to establish himself and provide left-handed pop off the bench.

The Padres’ No. 11 prospect carries 50-grade hit, power and arm tools, with 45-grade run and field. Nothing jumps off the page, but there are no glaring offensive holes, either. His power could even tick up to a 55 grade if he reduces his ground-ball rate.

No one knows exactly what Ornelas’ role with the big-league club will be in 2026, but one thing is clear: the pressure is on, and the Padres need him to deliver.