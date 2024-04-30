Padres Make Huge Roster Move Ahead of Tuesday's Game to Try to Stop Losing Streak
The San Diego Padres are activating pitcher Yu Darvish from the 15-day injured list to start against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Darvish was placed on the IL almost two weeks ago due to neck tightness. To make room on the active roster, left-handed pitcher Tom Cosgrove was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.
The Padres are hoping that bringing Darvish back to the mound will help curb their losing streak. The Padres have lost five straight games, including their entire series against the Philadelphia Phillies. They have begun their series against the Reds with a 5-2 loss on Monday, and are looking to get back in the win column before they head back on the road this series.
Darvish has given up 11 earned runs, 10 walks, and two home runs in 23.2 innings pitched this season. He's struck out 22 batters and holds a 4.18 ERA through five starts. Though this is far from Darvish's best pitching, he's easily the Padres' top starter and gives them the best chance.
In addition, the Padres' starting rotation has struggled greatly over the last week. Matt Waldron, Michael King, Joe Musgrove, and Dylan Cease have given up at least four earned runs in each of their last starts, with the Padres losing all four of those games. Even Cease, who currently has the best ERA among starters at 2.78, had by far his worst game of the year as he allowed more than two earned runs in a start for the first time all season.
While Darvish hasn't gotten off to his best start, the Padres are 3-2 in games he has started, including earning wins during his last two starts. Having Darvish start should bring some normalcy back to the starting rotation, and ideally give the Padres a win.