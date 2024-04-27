Padres' Joe Musgrove Opens Up About Poor Performances This Season
The San Diego Padres are currently facing a challenging period. The Friars have encountered a series of setbacks, losing three of their last four games, including the first of three against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, 9-3.
It was a tough day for the Padres, including starting pitcher, All-Star right-hander Joe Musgrove. Musgrove had arguably his worst outing of the season, recording a 6.94 ERA in 3.2 innings and allowing eight hits and seven earned runs.
Musgrove's performance last night was not his best, a reflection of his 2024 season so far. The 31-year-old has had a tough start to the season. However, he remains optimistic about his ability to bounce back. After the game, Musgrove spoke to reporters, including The Athletic's Dennis Lin , expressing his anticipation for what lies ahead.
"I got to be a little better, and I'm excited," Musgrove said. "I'm ready to put some work in. I'm tired of feeling like this after starts."
Although he tried to stay positive, the one-time All-Star says he's disappointed in his outing and how he let his team down with what's to come for the Padre hitters on Saturday and Sunday.
"It's not a good tone to set on the first game of the series," Musgrove said. "We got (Phillies starter) Ranger Suárez, who's on a f——g 20-something(-inning scoreless streak) coming into this, and Taijuan (Walker) has a good arm as well. So, it's frustrating, man. But … we got a f——g lot of season to go, and I could sit here and sulk and feel bad for myself, or I can get back to work."
Musgrove has a 6.94 ERA in seven starts this season, a 3-3 record, 27 strikeouts, and a 1.66 WHIP in 35 innings and seven starts.
While it's been a nightmarish start to the 2024 campaign, Padres manager Mike Shildt has confidence his righty ace will find his groove soon.
“I mean, it’s Joe Musgrove. The care factor is super high. The work ethic’s off the charts. The dedication to this team being great is high. And he’s delivered for this organization quite a bit, and there’s a lot of bright moments in the future for Joe. … I know it’s eating at him a little bit, but it only fuels Joe. So, I’m confident he’s gonna be in a good spot for a long time this season.”
San Diego sits second in the NL West with a 14-15 record as of April 27.
