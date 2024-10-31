Dodgers Reportedly Interested in Former Padres Superstar This Offseason
It's possible the richer will get rich and that includes the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers just defeated the New York Yankees in the World Series, and multiple reports indicate they have an interest in signing Yankees superstar and former San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto.
According to an article written by the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Dodgers intend toenter the offseason bidding war for the slugger's services, which will once again place them in direct competition with the Yankees.
ESPN's Jeff Passan was a guest on Monday's episode of The Michael Kay Show, where host Michael Kay, also the Yankees' play-by-play announcer on YES Network, inquired about the Dodgers' reported interest in Soto. Passan responded with a succinct, "Nope."
"The truth of the matter is, if Juan Soto signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers there will be a feeling of great imbalance in the sport," Passan elaborated. "Beyond the fact that I don't think he wants to go to California - he's done that. It's a really long way from the Dominican Republic, and he likes New York.
"There will be conversations [with the Dodgers] because of course there will be conversations. There has to be conversations because it'd be dumb if you're the Dodgers and don't inquire about Juan Soto. But signing him, at the end of the day, I just don't see that happening."
Passan concluded his analysis by predicting that the Yankees and cross-town Mets are the most likely teams to sign Soto. However, ESPN's baseball insider recognized the Dodgers' involvement in the conversation, suggesting that even if they aren't fully committed to pursuing Soto, their interest could serve as leverage for the outfielder to negotiate a better deal.
In this context, Heyman is correct that the Dodgers will engage in discussions with Soto, but ultimately, they shouldn't be considered a significant threat to the Yankees, contrary to Heyman's claims.
Soto, who belted 41 home runs and achieved a career-high .989 OPS in the 2024 season, is a perfect fit for the Dodgers as an all-time great player with a stellar reputation and remarkable youth for a free agent — he turned 26 on the day of Game 1.
While he called this year “one of the most fun years” as he approached the World Series, he has consistently emphasized that his top priority is winning. The well-managed Dodgers are in a strong position to continue competing at a high level, potentially rivaling the Yankees, who are known for their championship history.