Executive Who Signed Padres' Top International Prospect Has Seen Progress in 6 Months
With the MLB Draft now in the rear-view mirror, the San Diego Padres have a chance to assess where their new signees will fit into their farm system.
Already, one shortstop in the organization is showing his potential in a short amount of time.
Padres Vice President of Amateur and International Scouting Chris Kemp spoke to reporters Friday in San Diego about last year's draft and the progress he’s seen from Leodalis De Vries, the No. 1 international prospect in baseball’s most recent signing class, who officially signed with the Padres in January:
“He looks the same to me. What he was doing in the town of Azua where he grew up in the D.R. and just the way his moves look, it looks the same," Kemp said. "I think he's recognizing pitches a little better. He's learning to be a little more patient in his zone but to my eyes. It looks like the same kid from being 14 years old to now."
The 17-year-old has been impressive as a professional. On July, he swatted his first multi-home run game with one from each side — a quick reminder of why he received so much hype and a $4.2 million investment earlier this year.
De Vries is batting .223 in his first season with Single-A Lake Elsinore. He also has five home runs, 24 runs batted in and nine stolen bases.
"You could look at the stat line and get lost in the stat line," Storm manager Lukas Ray said. "But if you come to the games and you watch him in person, you know he's the best player on the field every night. And if you come to our pregame, you know how hard he works, how much he’s getting better."