Former Padres Veteran Calls Out Fans for Chanting 'Beat LA' Before Team Clinched Dodgers Matchup
Former San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer isn't holding back his opinions about the postseason.
Hosmer is tired of the Beat L.A. chants.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hosmer posed a question for Padres fans: "Padre fans honest question? did we not graduate the #BeatLA chants?"
Hosmer's tweet earned a response from a fan named Igor: "Well, the thing is….. we always need to beat LA. Just the situation. We beat ATL? Now we need to beat LA. Want to win the division? We need to beat LA. Want to make it to the WS? Now we need to beat LA. Just how it is."
While Igor makes a point by stating that the Padres want to beat Los Angeles as that is the opponent waiting for them as the winner of the Wild Card Series. Hosmer was quick to fire back.
Hosmer challenger Igor by asking if the Dodgers are living rent free.
Hosmer announced his retirement from baseball in February with a social media post that also promoted his new company with former Royals Minor Leaguer Anthony Seratelli and podcast, which he'll co-host with former Royal Peter Moylan and performance development coach Justin Su'a.
The former first baseman is widely recognized for his tenure with the Kansas City Royals, who drafted him third overall in the 2008 MLB Draft after he graduated from high school in Florida. He last played in the big leagues as a member of the Cubs in 2023, hitting .234 with two homers and a .610 OPS over 31 games before being released.
After a standout 2017 season in which he belted 25 home runs and achieved career highs with a .318 batting average, .385 on-base percentage, and .882 OPS, Hosmer entered free agency and signed an eight-year, $144 million contract with the Padres.
However, his performance declined after joining San Diego, and his time with the Padres concluded when he was traded to the Red Sox in 2022. Following his release by Boston, he signed a one-year deal with the Cubs in January, but Chicago released him in May, and he did not join another team afterward.
Hosmer finished his career with 1,753 hits, 198 homers, 893 RBIs, and a .276/.335/.427 slash line over 13 big league seasons.