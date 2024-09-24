Padres News: NL West Outfielder Who Dominated in San Diego Announces Retirement
San Diego Padres National League West rival Charlie Blackmon announced he is retiring at the end of the 2024 MLB season in a message posted to his Twitter/X account Monday.
Blackmon, who spent his entire career with the Colorado Rockies, is hanging it up after 14 seasons with Colorado.
Blackmon proved to be a formidable foe for the Padres during his lengthy career. His 35 career home runs against the Padres were the most by any active player and tied for eighth all-time. His 385 total bases were seventh all-time.
Blackmon hit 224 home runs over his career, with the vast majority naturally coming at the Rockies' home stadium of Coors Field. At away stadiums, Blackmon hit the most home runs of his career at Petco Park, recording 13 in front of the Padres' home crowd. Blackmon additionally recorded the most hits and stole the most bases at Petco Park compared to any other away stadium he played at.
Blackmon played his final game at Petco Park on Aug. 2, walking once during the game in his only plate appearance. In four games at Petco Park this season, Blackmon finished with two hits, one run, one RBI, and one walk.
Over the course of his career, Blackmon was a four-time MLB All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger. Blackmon recorded his best season in 2017, when he finished with career-highs hitting .331 with 37 home runs and 104 RBIs. He finished as the NL triples leader and NL batting champion, and his 104 RBIs were especially impressive since Blackmon hit from the leadoff spot throughout the season.
The 38-year-old hangs it up after slashing .249/.320/.398 with 107 hits, 54 runs, 11 home runs, and 48 RBIs during the 2024 season.
"As a kid you play the game because you love it, like nothing else matters," Blackmon said on X. "I still play the game that way, but I don't feel like a kid anymore. My perspective has changed.
"I have been blessed to call the city of Denver and The Colorado Rockies my baseball home for the entirety of my career. I am grateful for the support of this organization, my teammates, and most of all Rockies fans. It is with a thankful heart and a career's worth of memories that I choose a new path."
Blackmon announced his retirement in time for Rockies fans to come see him one last time during the Rockies' final home series of the season. He will close out his career with home series against the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers.