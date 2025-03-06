Padres Fans Will Love Nick Pivetta's Mindset on the Mound
The San Diego Padres are looking to handle some unfinished business in 2025.
The prior season didn't end how any fans wanted after a 93-win regular season, but a few key roster moves this offseason are already showing promise in the spring.
San Diego wasn't expected to open up the checkbook for top talent this offseason, so it was somewhat surprising when right-hander Nick Pivetta inked a deal for four years and $55 million.
The Pivetta signing, along with Cy Young award-equivalent winner southpaw Kyle Hart from Korea Baseball Organization, took the Padres rotation from above-average to potentially lethal.
In Pivetta's Cactus League debut, he struck out four of nine batters faced and pitched 2.2 hitless innings.
After the game, the former Red Sox pitcher talked about his mindset on the mound.
“Just keep the rhythm going in the game,” Pivetta said. “Keep the guys on their feet. I think it's important to get those guys back to the batting rack as quick as possible so they can score runs for us.
“As energetic and as quick as I can be out there, the more life I can bring, the more drive I can bring to the position players, the better. I’m a very energy-driven person, and when I get out there I leave it all out there every single time.”
It is no secret how deadly the Padres offense can be, and seeing how the newcomer can not only sense that, but is playing to it, is a delight. The mindset that Pivetta possesses is crucial in adding to the winning culture of the Padres.
The Canadian-born pitcher has logged eight seasons of MLB play and is used to producing quality innings. Last year's season in Boston was slightly down from his usual play, but still showed signs of what he's capable of doing.
Pivetta threw 145.2 innings for an ERA of 4.14, going 6-12 last season. His 172 strikeouts to only 36 walks were good for his best strikeout-to-walk ratio of his career at 4.78.
