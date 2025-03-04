Padres Get Nearly Failing Grade by MLB Insider for Offseason Work
There have been rumblings around the industry that the window for the San Diego Padres to win a World Series is quickly closing. One reason why there is speculation the Padres must win-now, or should have last season, is because of the Padres' payroll restrictions and ugly ownership lawsuit.
San Diego's offseason was extremely quiet in terms of free agency, and even the team's blockbuster signing in right-hander Nick Pivetta was overshadowed by the failed pursuit of international phenom Roki Sasaki.
And so, the Padres received a 'D' for the offseason from one MLB insider.
"They lost two major pieces in outfielder Jurickson Profar and infielder Ha-Seong Kim, not to mention closer Tanner Scott," USA Today's Bob Nightengale writes. "Yet, despite their money crunch, they were able to convince free-agent starter Nick Pivetta to play for only $4 million this year, and backloaded some contracts. They should have one more ride in them, but they’re not nearly as powerful as a year ago when they had had the Dodgers on the ropes in the postseason and may have won their first World Series title in franchise history."
It's no secret the Friars have been outshined by other teams in the NL West this winter. The Arizona Diamondbacks signed starting pitcher Corbin Burnes to a landmark deal.
The San Francisco Giants signed their franchise shortstop in Willy Adames.
The Los Angeles Dodgers outspent just about every club in the league this offseason.
And yet, the Padres have been able to compete and in many cases outperform the Dodgers and the rest of the division.
Yes, the Padres fell short in October, but they did push the eventual World Series champions to the brink of elimination.
Let's not forget the mastermind behind this small-market team, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller. Some how, some way, Preller always finds a way to keep the Padres competitive.
“We’ve seen offseasons where we’ve been really aggressive and been able to line up on moves early in the offseason and other years, like last year, where it was later in the process,” Preller said. “… We’ve got a really good core and good foundation we like a lot, and we’ve got some needs as well.”
Preller said the Padres would enter the season with a championship roster, so it would not be a surprise if the front office made another move before Opening Day.
