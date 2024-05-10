Padres GM AJ Preller Names Team's 'Unsung Hero' — And It's a Surprise
The San Diego Padres' roster is full of All-Stars with household names like Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Luis Arraez, Xander Bogaerts, Ha-Seong Kim, and more. But, general manager A.J. Preller considers a lesser-known name as the team’s “unsung hero.”
Tyler Wade’s role has been similar to a utility player. He started the season at third baseman while Machado was the designated hitter and he has filled in at second base to give Bogaerts days off. His role is forever changing but he is adaptable. He’s been the utility player for his entire major league career.
“I’ve been doing it for a long time now, right?” Wade asked Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I think when I first got to the league, in ’17 and ’18, they kind of told me that was going to be my role and it was like …
“Like I value myself as an everyday player. I think every player does, but being on the teams I’ve been on with a bunch of superstars, that’s just kind of what the cards were. My skill set is to be able to have a really good at-bat. It’s a very hard role to do, but being the type of player that I am, I’m not hitting homers, I’m not hitting for power, but having competitive at-bats, having winning at-bats, that’s what you need in that role and I think I’m able to do that.”
For Preller, Wade is surrounded by positivity. He says “it seems like when he’s in the game something positive happens.”
His energy is contagious and he makes things happen at the plate, on the bathpaths and in the field.
“He’s been able to help our club with the bunt game, having a tough at-bat at the bottom of the order and playing different spots," Preller said on the Ben and Woods Show. "He’s somebody who’s been in the big leagues before. A California kid that’s come home, and he’s contributing. It’s a 26-man roster and you’ve got to have your top players perform at a high level and get contributions from different guys on the roster. … Wade has done a nice job for us in that utility spot, filling in for Manny, doing things the game calls for.”