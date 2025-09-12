Padres Insider Reveals Concerning Manny Machado Update
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado leads MLB with 147 games played, and it's understandably taking a toll on him as the race for the postseason comes down to the wire.
The All-Star has played every game this season, and has played each of the last 22 at third base. He has played more than 130 games in every season since 2015 (not including the shortened 2020 season). Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune believes Machado needs some rest.
"Manny Machado is gassed. That is not even debatable," Acee wrote.
"He said recently he should have taken a day off earlier in the season. He did not. And the Padres did not make him. And now, the 33-year-old third baseman ... is simply running on fumes."
Machado has spoken multiple times about his lack of rest this season.
“Yeah, I mean, that’d be nice for sure,” Machado said of getting a rest day when the Padres clinch a spot in October. “But let’s get there first. We’re far away from that, so I’m not trying to think too far ahead. We’ve still got a tough stretch to go and a lot of important games to be played.”
“It’s a grind, for sure, but at this point, there’s no time to take a day off,” Machado said last week. “You know, I should have taken one earlier on in the year. But at this point, there’s 22 games left, there’s no time to sit back and sit on your heels.”
Machado has a great point, as the Padres are in a heated battle for the top of the division with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have a 2.5 game lead over the Padres, and also hold the tiebreaker for the end of the season. Their four-game lead in the Wild Card gives them some cushion, but they clearly have their sights set on their first division title since 2006.
If the Padres are to catch the Dodgers, they'll need to field their best possible team and try to win every game for the remainder of the season, which clearly includes Machado. The third baseman leads the team with 23 home runs and 84 RBIs and has a .784 OPS this season.
The Friars won their opening game against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, drawing them half a game closer to the Dodgers in the division. They'll look to take the second game of the series against the Rockies at Petco Park on Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT — presumably, with Machado in the lineup yet again.
