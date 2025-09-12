Padres Calling Up Starting Pitcher to Face Rockies
San Diego Padres starting pitcher JP Sears will get the start Friday evening against the Rockies, manager Mike Shildt told reporters Thursday.
The move to call up Sears from Triple-A El Paso, Shildt said, will give the current Padres starting rotation an extra day of rest. Dylan Cease is on track to start Saturday, with Yu Darvish closing out the series against the Rockies on Sunday. Michael King and Nick Pivetta will each get two additional days of rest as a result.
"It's confidence in JP and the ability to make sure we're taking care of Darvish," Shildt told reporters. "You know, Michael just came back and recovered well, but continue to make sure what that looks like. Dylan and Nick have been taking the ball and making sure they're getting their days appropriately and we know we're keeping everybody in a position where they can go out and go pitch and dominate as a starter should."
Sears is in his fourth season in the MLB after being dealt to San Diego from the Athletics. In three starts for the Padres, Sears holds a 5.52 ERA and a 1-1 record as a starter. Sears was optioned to Triple-A in early August, one day after a 10-hit, five-run showing against the Diamondbacks. At the time, Shildt left the door open for Sears to contribute to the Padres in 2025.
"We're still getting to learn JP, and it's really unfair to say what he needs to do more or less of," Shildt told reporters. "Clearly this guy has been a contributing Major League player, and it's just really the way the roster is set up right now, with the depth of it."
With the postseason rapidly approaching and the Padres holding onto a four-game lead in the National League Wild Card race, the health of the Padres starting rotation is clearly a priority.
King is returning from his second injury stint this season, Darvish started the season on the injured list with a injured elbow and Cease is on track to have his fifth-straight season with 30 or more starts. So, maybe an extra day or rest or two wouldn't hurt.
With 15 games left in the regular season, the Padres sit 2.5 games behind the Dodgers for first place in the NL West. They close out the series against the Rockies Sunday before traveling to face the New York Mets, the start of a six-game road trip.
