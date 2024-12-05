Padres Linked to $74 Million All-Star Trade Candidate in Potential Blockbuster Deal
A cryptic social media post from a St. Louis Cardinals All-Star sent the baseball world into a frenzy and has linked him to several teams via some type of blockbuster trade.
Nolan Arenado posted a series of photos on Instagram with the song "dodger blue" by Kendrick Lamar attached to it over the weekend.
While the third baseman could just be a fan of Lamar, Randy Miller of NJ.com only added more fuel with his report on WFAN Radio.
"One guy that could be a possibility [for the Yankees] is Arenado from St. Louis,"Miller said on WFAN Radio. "I think the Cardinals are trying to trade him, St. Louis would have to pick up some of the money and maybe the Yankees could have a deal where they trade some prospects. ... I keep hearing it's going to be either the Yankees or the Dodgers — I think he's a West Coast guy that would prefer to go to the Dodgers and I think the Dodgers want him."
Because Arendao is a "West Coast guy" other baseball insiders have now connected him to other teams in Southern California, including the San Diego Padres.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi mentioned the Padres as a potential trade partner "if they were to move Luis Arraez."
Arenado, an eight-time All-Star, has earned five Silver Sluggers and 10 Gold Gloves throughout his career between the Cardinals and Colorado Rockies. With three years and $52 million remaining on his contract, the Cardinals would likely have to cover a significant portion of the deal to trade the star third baseman. All eight of his All-Star selections were between 2015 and 2023.
With Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings being held in Dallas next week, the future of Arenado in St. Louis could be determined soon.
At 33 years old, Arenado has three years left on his contract, totaling $74 million — $32 million in 2025, $27 million in 2026, and $15 million in 2027. He also holds a full no-trade clause, and according to The Athletic, he would only waive it to join a contending team.
Because of his no-trade clause and wanting to win a World Series, Arenado is reportedly open to playing first base for a contender which potentially makes him a more attractive trade target for teams who already have a third baseman. If the Padres moved Arraez, they would be just that.