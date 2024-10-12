Padres News: Luis Arraez Unpacks Uncertain Future in San Diego
Not only did the San Diego Padres' Game 5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series end the Padres season, but it likely marked the close of several players' careers with the Padres.
A good number of Padres players will have their contracts with the team expire, and it's unlikely the Padres re-sign all of their current players. Donovan Solano, Jurickson Profar, Ha-Seong Kim, Kyle Higashioka, and Tanner Scott are among the players not under contract for next season.
Several members of the Padres want to keep this 2024 team together as much as they can, but understand it's not necessarily feasible.
"I want as many back as possible. I understand it's a business, I understand we don't get too many guys back," rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill told reporters Friday.
Luis Arraez is a player under team control for the 2025 season, but there is not necessarily a guarantee he will stay with the Padres. Arraez wants to stay with the Padres, but he has been traded two times in the last two years.
"I don't want to think about a trade," Arraez said, via Annie Heilbrunn. "I just want to play for the San Diego Padres next year. ... I want to stay here. But everybody knows this is business. I understand the business, but I want to stay here for a long time."
The Padres acquired Arraez in the middle of the 2024 season, trading for him in early May from the Miami Marlins. Arraez became a pivotal member of the Padres' lineup this season, helping them finish first in MLB in hits and batting average during the regular season.
Arraez finished the season slashing .314/.346/.392 with 200 hits, 83 runs, four home runs, and 46 RBIs. Over seven postseason games, Arraez hit .226 with seven hits and four runs for the Padres. He led the National League in batting average, making him a batting champion for the third straight season. Arraez also made his third straight All-Star Game this season.
Before he joined the Padres, Arraez played for the Marlins. He began his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins, who ultimately traded him to the Marlins in 2023.
