Padres' Mike Shildt Unpacks Recent Winning Ways: 'Looking For Continual Improvement'
The San Diego Padres are playing like a team bound for the postseason. They have won nine of their last 10 games entering Sunday and are playing their best baseball so far this year.
In their first trip to Fenway Park in 11 years, the Padres have done enough damage to make up for lost time. San Diego has now scored 20 runs in two games winning Saturday's game 11-1.
“Last week or so, we’ve turned it up a notch,” Machado said. “It’s been fun to be a part of.”
Rookie Jackson Merrill has been red-hot going yard for the second time in as many games. Brett Sullivan, the team's No. 3 catcher even yanked one around Pesky's Pole for a homer. The team right now has impressed with some unlikely heroes stepping up.
“We’re just looking for continual improvement,” said Padres manager Mike Shildt. “You get continual improvement, then you’ll get all areas firing together.”
With nine homers in June, Merrill equaled Ryan Schimpf (July 2016) for the most by a Padres rookie in a calendar month. Growing up a Boston fan, he is making the most of his first trip to Boston and has one game left. He referred to Friday night's game as “probably the dopest moment of my baseball career.”
Michael King, a Rhode Island native who attended Boston College, pitched six innings of one-run ball with an estimated 45 friends and family members in attendance. He hands the ball to Matt Waldron on Sunday, who grew up admiring the late Tim Wakefield.
San Diego is thriving despite having a handful of stars on the injured list. They are creating some separation in the Wild Card race and looking to potentially sweep the Red Sox.