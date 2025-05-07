Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Bullpen Collapses vs Yankees, Mike Shildt Praise
The San Diego Padres lost, 12-3, to the New York Yankees on Tuesday thanks to a 10-run seventh inning from the Bronx Bombers. The Friars dropped to 23-12 on the year.
In much better news, Jackson Merrill was back in the starting lineup for the first time in a month as he returned from his injured list stint. He had two hits upon his activation earlier in the day as a young catcher was optioned to Triple-A El Paso as a result.
Finally, Mike Shildt was involved in a heated exchange with an umpire while defending Fernando Tatis Jr. on Monday evening. The response from the players was incredible, with words of support and encouragement for the manager.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Make Massive Roster Move, Activate Jackson Merrill Off Injured List Ahead of Yankees Game
When is Jackson Merrill Returning to Padres? Manager Mike Shildt Answers
Padres Players Heap Praise on Mike Shildt, Who's Clearly Perfect Manager for San Diego
Padres' Michael King Gets Honest About Returning to Yankee Stadium This Week
Padres' Mike Shildt Is Winningest Manager in MLB History at Specific Ballpark
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.