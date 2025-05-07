Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Bullpen Collapses vs Yankees, Mike Shildt Praise

Gabe Smallson

May 6, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) gestures after hitting a double in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres lost, 12-3, to the New York Yankees on Tuesday thanks to a 10-run seventh inning from the Bronx Bombers. The Friars dropped to 23-12 on the year.

In much better news, Jackson Merrill was back in the starting lineup for the first time in a month as he returned from his injured list stint. He had two hits upon his activation earlier in the day as a young catcher was optioned to Triple-A El Paso as a result.

Finally, Mike Shildt was involved in a heated exchange with an umpire while defending Fernando Tatis Jr. on Monday evening. The response from the players was incredible, with words of support and encouragement for the manager.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Tweets of the Day:

