When is Jackson Merrill Returning to Padres? Manager Mike Shildt Answers
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt revealed Jackson Merrill is on track to return to action on Tuesday against the New York Yankees.
Shildt says Merrill didn't play in the opening game of the series because of the "schedule of his rehab," stating Monday was a scheduled off day to recover from a two-game stint at Double-A San Antonio.
This announcement came after speculation Merrill would be joining the Padres for the first game of their series in the Bronx.
The Padres placed Merrill on the 10-day injured list April 8 due to a right hamstring strain after precautionarily keeping him out of the lineup due to hamstring tightness the day prior.
Merrill, who received All-Star and Silver Slugger honors for his impressive 2024 season, built upon his success by posting an impressive slash line of .378/.415/.676 while leading the Friars in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS through 10 games.
During his rehab stint with the Missions, Merrill went 2-for-6 with a walk and two runs. He played seven innings in center field during the first game, and spent the second as the designated hitter.
Merrill's return comes with high expectations, as the second-year slugger signed a nine-year, $135 million contract extension April 2, just six days before his placement on the injured list.
Merrill's return comes at a crucial time in the Padres' season, as the Friars hold the second-best record in baseball, trailing the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers by 0.5 games.
