Padres Players Heap Praise on Mike Shildt, Who's Clearly Perfect Manager for San Diego
The San Diego Padres staged a blinding comeback against the New York Yankees in the top of the eighth inning Monday night following the ejections of Fernando Tatis Jr. and manager Mike Shildt.
Several Padres came out after the game to express their appreciation and admiration for what Shildt brings to their team.
“I loved that,” said Tatis, whose ejection was the first of his career. “Mike always has our back, and he shows that in every way possible.”
Tatis was ejected for arguing with home-plate umpire Adrian Johnson after his third strikeout of the night for the second out of the inning, and left the game 0-for-4. Shildt was forced to vacate the dugout shortly after, throwing his pen, lineup card and glasses in an argument with the umpire.
The Friars woke up following the expulsions, scoring all four of their runs with two outs to take their first lead of the night, which they would hold onto for the win.
“I love Mike Shildt,” said Luis Arraez, who drew a walk to load the bases following the ejection. “He supports his players. When I saw that thing, I said: ‘We’ll come back.’"
Manny Machado doubled down the left field line to score two runs and move Arraez to third before shortstop Xander Bogaerts drove in Arraez and Machado for his second straight multi-RBI performance.
“It was one of those [ejections] that kind of got us going,” Bogaerts said.
The victory marks the Padres' ninth come-from-behind win of the season. They will continue to work against the Bronx Bombers in Michael King's return to Yankee Stadium Tuesday evening at 4:05 p.m. PT/7:05 p.m. ET.
