Padres Notes: Gavin Sheets Announcement, Friars Want AL Catcher, Dodgers Praise Fernando Tatis Jr

Gabe Smallson

Jul 10, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Gavin Sheets (30) slides as he scores during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images a / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres were represented by Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Robert Suarez, Jason Adam, and Adrian Morejon on Tuesday as they helped the National League beat the American League in an exciting All-Star Game that went to a swing-off to decide the winner.

In other news, slugger Gavin Sheets made a massive announcement as he started his All-Star Break off the diamond. Sheets missed Sunday's first-half finale but is expected to return to the field on Friday when the second half of the season resumes.

As the second half of the season approaches, so does the impending trade deadline. The Padres are reportedly interested in a catcher from the American League to bolster their roster for the most important stretch of the season.

Finally, Tatis Jr. received some deserved praise ahead of the Midsummer Classic festivities, but from an All-Star playing for an unlikely team. A member of the Los Angeles Dodgers was the one to give the superstar right fielder his flowers recently.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Gavin Sheets Makes Massive Announcement

Padres Interested in White Sox Catcher as Trade Deadline Nears: Report

Dodgers All-Star Heaps Praise on Padres Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.

Padres' Manny Machado Heaps Praise on Dodgers All-Star

