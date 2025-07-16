Padres Notes: Gavin Sheets Announcement, Friars Want AL Catcher, Dodgers Praise Fernando Tatis Jr
The San Diego Padres were represented by Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Robert Suarez, Jason Adam, and Adrian Morejon on Tuesday as they helped the National League beat the American League in an exciting All-Star Game that went to a swing-off to decide the winner.
In other news, slugger Gavin Sheets made a massive announcement as he started his All-Star Break off the diamond. Sheets missed Sunday's first-half finale but is expected to return to the field on Friday when the second half of the season resumes.
As the second half of the season approaches, so does the impending trade deadline. The Padres are reportedly interested in a catcher from the American League to bolster their roster for the most important stretch of the season.
Finally, Tatis Jr. received some deserved praise ahead of the Midsummer Classic festivities, but from an All-Star playing for an unlikely team. A member of the Los Angeles Dodgers was the one to give the superstar right fielder his flowers recently.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Gavin Sheets Makes Massive Announcement
Padres Interested in White Sox Catcher as Trade Deadline Nears: Report
Dodgers All-Star Heaps Praise on Padres Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.
Padres' Manny Machado Heaps Praise on Dodgers All-Star
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.