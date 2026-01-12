Padres Remain Active in Pursuit of Right-Handed Bat

The San Diego Padres are still in the market for a mid-tier, right-handed platoon bat.

It may not be the most glaring hole on the roster, but one thing we know about general manager A.J. Preller is that he’s always looking for ways to improve the team. His next endeavor may come in the form of an offensive reinforcement.

As of today, the Padres have done more subtracting than adding this winter. Lineup-wise, 2025 All-Star Ryan O’Hearn is out, contact specialist Luis Arraez remains unsigned, and bench bats Jose Iglesias, Elias Díaz and Tyler Wade are all likely to land elsewhere.

The addition of KBO star Sung-Mun Song should help alleviate some of those losses, but he can’t make up for the voids in lineup depth and two full-time starters on his own. It makes sense why Preller has been active in trying to improve the offense.

Just as this entire offseason has been for San Diego, these moves may require some patience. There are still a few big-time bats available - Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger - and lower-tier free agents tend to wait for the top names to come off the board before signing.

In the meantime, this allows Preller to take the necessary steps to get the best bang for his buck in the platoon market. The arbitration re-signing of slugger Gavin Sheets for $4.5 million makes that job a lot easier.

The left-handed slugger logged a career-high 545 at-bats in 2025 and backed up the playing time with 19 home runs, 71 RBIs and a 111 wRC+. Despite becoming a solid everyday player last season, Sheets’ bread and butter still lies in punishing right-handed pitching.

His wRC+ jumped to 119 against righties in 2025, along with a .453 slugging percentage. Preller is now looking to find a bench bat to complement Sheets’ skill set.

That addition would also give new head coach Craig Stammen some late-game flexibility. Jake Cronenworth, Jackson Merrill and likely Song all experience statistical declines in same-handed matchups.

Who’s on the table?

Future Hall of Famer Paul Goldschmidt has been eyed by Preller all offseason. He may not be the Triple Crown threat he once was, but Goldschmidt proved last season with the Yankees that he can still destroy left-handed pitching. In 168 plate appearances, he shredded southpaws to the tune of a .336 average and a 169 wRC+.

While on the topic of aging perennial stars, Justin Turner is another name under consideration. The former Dodger wouldn’t come in as a fan favorite, but if he mashes lefties, there won’t be much complaining. Despite a rough season with the Cubs in 2025, Turner maintained his ability to hit left-handers, finishing with a .429 slugging percentage and a 112 wRC+ in opposite-handed matchups.

Then there’s the Rhys Hoskins route. He would likely cost more, but the return could be worthwhile. Hoskins brings plenty of playoff experience from his time in Philadelphia and, even with some decline, has never finished a season with a wRC+ below 100. Adding a bat with Hoskins’ level of stability would go a long way toward solidifying the Padres’ offensive depth.