Padres' Gavin Sheets Makes Massive Announcement
The Padres could have used Gavin Sheeets in their lineup Sunday. They were held to seven hits and one run in a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park, their final game before the All-Star break.
At least Sheets had a good excuse for missing the game: He was on paternity leave. His wife Kahla was due to give birth to the couple's first child, a daughter.
More news: Padres' Joe Musgrove Takes Major Step in Progression Toward Return
Sheets kicked off the All-Star break in enviable fashion Monday, when he posted a picture of his newborn daughter to his Instagram account. "Rhylen Taylor Sheets has arrived!" the announcement read.
Rhylen is the newest addition to a family that includes two Major League Baseball players. Gavin's father, Larry, played eight MLB seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (1984-89), Detroit Tigers (1990), and Seattle Mariners (1993).
More news: Padres' Joe Musgrove Takes Major Step in Progression Toward Return
The younger Sheets broke into the majors with the Chicago White Sox in June 2021, and has carved out a solid if unspectacular role as a left-handed thumper who can slide between corner outfield and first base. He’s appeared in 527 career MLB games, slashing .237/.301/.398 with 60 home runs and 225 RBIs over 1,616 at-bats.
Sheets had a 90 OPS+ over parts of four seasons with Chicago before electing free agency last November. In February, he signed a minor league contract with the Padres with an invitation to spring training.
More news: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Takes Another Shot at Dodgers While On ESPN
So far he's been a bargain for the Padres, hitting at a .265/.324/.451 clip with 14 home runs and 50 RBIs. Sheets is already approaching his single-season bests in homers and RBIs in a mere 90 games. With 0.8 bWAR, he's on pace to record his first positive-WAR season since 2021.
As the Padres' primary DH, Sheets has added left-handed length to a lineup that has lacked pop from two positions (left field and catcher) all season. Not known for his glovework, he's filled in capably in left field as well.
Sheets clearly doesn't need any "dad strength" to tap into his power. A mere change of scenery from Chicago's South Side to the Gaslamp District appeared to do the trick.
Nonetheless, the Padres will be happy to welcome back (a hopefully well-rested) Sheets once the All-Star break is over. Fortunately, Sunday's game is the only one Rhylen's dad is likely to miss. The Padres return to the field Friday in Washington, D.C.
Give this to the newborn: She picked the best day on the baseball calendar to be born.
For more Padres news, visit Padres on SI.