Padres Notes: Yu Darvish Updates, Matt Waldron's Remarkable Feat, Garrett Crochet Rumors

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 20, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) looks on after being doused after hitting a walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
The Padres did it again. Jake Cronenworth's ninth-inning home run ended a 7-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday — San Diego's third straight walkoff victory at home.

Here's what else you might have missed on an exciting Thursday:

Surprising Development in Yu Darvish's Rehab

The Padres have announced an unexpected next step in pitcher Yu Darvish's rehabilitation process. The good news: they won't wait long for Darvish's next major league start. The bad news, maybe, is what it might look like.

Matt Waldron's Remarkable Achievement Against the Phillies

Padres pitcher Matt Waldron recently accomplished a rare feat for a starting pitcher in the Padres' win Wednesday against the Phillies: he faced a batter four times in one game. And it wasn't just any batter, but one of the best hitters in the National League.

More Garrett Crochet Trade Speculation

The quest to improve their roster could lead the Padres to consider acquiring Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet, but a new report suggests the price could be steep.  

Yu Darvish Struggles in Rehab Start

Yu Darvish faced significant challenges in his first rehab start at the Single-A level, as he allowed six earned runs in 3.1 innings against a Single-A lineup.

Published
