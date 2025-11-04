Yu Darvish to Miss Entire 2026 Season, What's Next for Padres?
The San Diego Padres announced on Tuesday that right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish underwent surgery to repair his Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right elbow.
Darvish is expected to miss the entire 2026 season as the recovery timeline is 12-15 months.
"Last Wednesday, I underwent elbow surgery performed by Dr. Meister," Darvish wrote in a statement on X translated from Japanese to English.
"I will not be able to pitch in games during the 2026 season. I will work hard on my rehabilitation to be able to throw a ball comfortably again."
What Does Padres Rotation Look Like Without Yu Darvish?
The Padres will now have to replace Darvish in a rotation that is also losing right-handed pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King to free agency. As of now, the rotation includes Nick Pivetta, Randy Vasquez and Joe Musgrove, who's returning from Tommy John surgery. JP Sears is also an option.
How Will the Padres Replace Yu Darvish?
The Padres will need to replace Darvish's spot in the rotation, which won't be easy considering their already sky-high payroll.
The Padres could look to convert either Mason Miller or Adrian Morejon to starters, but will likely have to find cheap starting pitching options through trade or free agency.
The Padres depleted their farm system at this past year's trade deadline, acquiring Miller as well as Ramon Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn, among other moves. However, president of baseball operations AJ Preller is always able to find value, and will likely be aggressive on the trade market in adding a low-cost starting pitching option.
As for free agency, Preller will likely look for this year's Pivetta, while potentially adding a player looking for a career resurgence.
Nevertheless, the Padres will have their work cut out for them to essentially remake an entirely new rotation this offseason and compete with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
