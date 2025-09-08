Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mets-Phillies, Red Sox-A’s, Brewers-Rangers)
A slightly smaller slate than usual takes place in MLB on Monday, but there are some great matchups to watch — and consider betting on.
The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies face off in a clash between NL playoff contenders, and the Mets are looking to make a push for the top spot in the NL East over the final weeks of the regular season.
In addition to that matchup, the Texas Rangers host the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers while two potential wild card teams — the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds — open their series.
With playoff spots still at stake, how should we bet on tonight’s action?
Here’s a breakdown of my best bets for Monday, Sept. 8.
MLB Best Bets for Monday, Sept. 8
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- New York Mets Moneyline (-126) vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- Boston Red Sox Moneyline (-181) vs. A’s
- Milwaukee Brewers-Texas Rangers UNDER 8 (-105)
New York Mets Moneyline (-126) vs. Philadelphia Phillies
New York Mets rookie Nolan McLean has been lights out to open his MLB career, allowing just four total runs (1.37 ERA) across four starts. The Mets are 4-0 in those games, and McLean has given up just 13 hits in 26.1 innings of work.
Now, he makes his second start of the season against the Phillies, a team that he held to just four hits in eight scoreless innings of work in his third MLB start.
Philadelphia has veteran Aaron Nola (6.78 ERA) on the mound, and he’s posted an 8.38 ERA in four starts since coming off the injured list.
Philly is 5-8 in Nola’s outings in the 2025 season, and he’s allowed four or more runs in eight of those outings. I think he’s an easy fade candidate in this divisional matchup on Monday.
Boston Red Sox Moneyline (-181) vs. A’s
When Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet is on the mound, Boston is a great bet to win this season.
The Sox are 19-9 in Crochet’s 28 starts, and he’s posted a 2.67 ERA. Despite allowing seven runs in his last outing, I’m backing Crochet against the A’s with Boston still fighting for a chance to win the AL East division.
Now, Luis Morales (1.59 ERA) has been great for the A’s, leading them to a 5-1 record in his six appearances this season. However, Boston is a tough test, as it ranks sixth in MLB in runs scored, fifth in batting average and eighth in OPS.
Not only that, but the A’s are 11 games under .500 at home in the 2025 season. I’ll trust Crochet to lead Boston to another win as it looks to pick up a game on the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.
Milwaukee Brewers-Texas Rangers UNDER 8 (-105)
The Brewers and Rangers are two of the best UNDER teams in MLB this season, and it’s because Texas is No. 1 in team ERA and Milwaukee is No. 2.
Here’s a look at their UNDER records in 2025:
- Brewers: 71-67-6
- Rangers: 79-63-2
Jose Quintana (3.72 ERA) is on the mound for the Brew Crew on Monday, and he should be able to keep this Texas offense (25th in batting average against left-handed pitching) in check.
Texas has struggled on offense all season long, ranking 20th in runs scored and 27th in OPS overall.
While Milwaukee has been much better on offense, it may struggle against this Texas team that is using Jacob Latz in a bullpen game on Monday. The Rangers have a 3.72 bullpen ERA in 2025.
Let’s ride the trend and bet the UNDER on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.