San Diego Padres Announce Surprising Next Step for Yu Darvish's Rehab
The San Diego Padres are getting their ace back.
Yu Darvish is making his return to San Diego after just one rehab start, and will make his next appearance with the big league roster. Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters on Thursday.
Darvish, 37, has been out a little under a month with tightness in his hamstring and groin area. This was his second trip on the injured list this year, as he missed two weeks in April due to neck tightness.
Darvish made just one rehab start — in which he struggled — but will now be making his next start with San Diego in a somewhat surprising move.
Darvish got off to a slow start this season, but was much better before going on the IL. He made four consecutive scoreless appearances from the end of April to the beginning of May, and lowered his ERA to 3.20 before landing on the IL.
With Darvish's rehab appearance coming on Wednesday, he'll likely make his next start early next week for the Padres. They open a three-game series with the Washington Nationals on Monday, which is the series in which Darvish is likely to make his return.
The Padres clearly liked what they saw from Darvish enough to fast track his return — and more importantly, he came out of the start feeling good. The Padres enter Thursday night's series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers at 38-40 and in third place in the National League West.