Padres vs Reds: Storylines, How to Watch, Predictions, Odds and Ends
In the wake of the news of Xander Bogaerts' shoulder fracture, the Padres will attempt to keep their road magic going in Cincinnati.
San Diego's performance away from Petco Park has been stronger than their home games this season, with a .600 winning percentage on the road. They're 10-16 at home, by contrast, despite boasting the second-highest home attendance in baseball. The Padres have managed to maintain a .283 batting average on the road, which is the best in MLB, backed by their pitchers' impressive 3.23 ERA — third-best in the National League.
How to Watch
- TV: Bally Sports Network
- Online Streaming: ESPN+ (Subscription required)
- Game Time: Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. PT
Odds
- Cincinnati Reds: +110
- San Diego Padres: -130
- Over/Under: 9.5
- Odds courtesy of PickDawgz.com
Predictions
With Michael King (3-4, 4.31 ERA) on the mound for the Padres, a rebound performance is expected following his rocky outing against Colorado. Meanwhile former Padres pitcher Nick Martinez (1-2, 4.23 ERA) will look for revenge at home.
More
Luis Arraez continues to excel with an MLB-high .374 average on the road this season. His on-base streak of 26 games is the longest in MLB this season.
Fernando Tatis Jr. collected his 500th career hit Monday, becoming the third-youngest Padre to do so at 25 years and 140 days old.
Jake Cronenworth has improved his average exit velocity by 2.9 mph, up from 87.4 mph in 2023 to 90.3 mph in 2024. This increase is the 13th-highest among all players in the major leagues and the biggest increase by any player on the Padres' roster.