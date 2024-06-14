Padres' Potential Free Agent Target Dealing With Another Injury
The San Diego Padres' link to Roki Sasaki is tenuous at best, but a blast to think about. In spring training, he was pictured wearing a San Diego Padres shirt and shorts (courtesy of countryman Yu Darvish). More recently, USA Today's Bob Nightengale spoke to one executive who was bullish on the Padres' chances of signing Sasaki if and when he's cleared to leave for Major League Baseball.
"While executives still believe that Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki is planning to sign with the Dodgers after the season, one executive who knows him says that Sasaki's soft-spoken, unassuming personality could lead him to a smaller market like Seattle, San Francisco or San Diego." Nightgale wrote in May.
The latest Sasaki update isn't as fun.
The Lotte Marines announced Thursday that they deactivated Sasaki for the second time this season. According to Jim Allen, Sasaki was shelved "due to the poor condition of his right arm after his start against the Hiroshima Carp on June 8."
Allen notes that Sasaki previously failed to recover from upper body fatigue following his May 24 start against SoftBank.
This could be a mere speed bump along the way to Sasaki's path to MLB wherever he lands. It could also be the precursor to a more significant setback that further delays his arrival in the United States.
Sasaki isn't yet eligible to be posted as a professional free agent under the agreement between MLB and NPB, Japan's top league. He nonetheless has been vocal about his eagerness to make the jump, to the point that he would be willing to forego millions of dollars and be limited to a team's international signing bonus allotment. Shohei Ohtani did the same when he signed with the Angels in 2017.
To this point, the Marines have given no indication that they will allow Sasaki to pursue his MLB dream after this season. The two-time All-Star might not get the chance if his health does not allow it.
Sasaki, 22, is 5-2 with a 1.96 ERA through nine starts this season.