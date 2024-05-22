Xander Bogaerts' Injury Much Worse Than Padres Initially Hoped
The San Diego Padres will be without All-Star infielder Xander Bogaerts for a significant chunk of the 2024 season.
Bogaerts, 31, left Monday's game early with a shoulder injury. The team was initially hoping he would avoid the IL after the X-rays came back negative, but unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Bogaerts was officially placed on the IL on Wednesday, and shortly after, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune provided an update on the injury — and it's much worse than the Padres hoped.
Acee reports Bogaerts has a fracture in his left shoulder. While there's no indiciation of a labrum tear or need for surgery, the bone needs to heal before he returns. Bogaerts intends to play again this season, but it may not be until the late summer.
This is a huge blow to Bogaerts and the Padres. Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres ahead of the 2023 season.
The four-time All-Star shortstop hit .285 with 19 home runs, 58 RBIs, and a .790 OPS in 2023, which was statistically his worst season since 2017.
Then, just one year into the deal, he was moved off of shortstop in favor of Ha-Seong Kim, and began playing second base for the first time in his career.
Bogaerts has actually been a solid second baseman this season with four outs above average. However, his bat was struggling for the second straight year.
Through 47 games, Bogaerts was slashing just .219/.265/.316 with a .581 OPS. All would be career-lows.
Bogaerts will now be sidelined for the foreseeable future, which makes the early May addition of second baseman Luis Arraez that much more important.
Additionally, the team selected the contract of veteran outfielder David Peralta, who was with the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate before signing a minor league deal with the Padres over the weekend.
In 23 Triple-A games across Chicago and San Diego, Peralta was slashing just .213/.337/.325. He's batting sixth in the Padres lineup on Wednesday.